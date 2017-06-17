With cash in basket, Mobike zooms

With cash in basket, Mobike zooms

A woman walks past Mobikes lined up in a street in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province. [Photo by Sha Lang/For China Daily] Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike Technology Co Ltd said on Friday it has raised more than $600 million in its latest round of financing, boosting this year's funding past $1 billion.

