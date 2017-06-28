Will Uber be haunted by spurned CEO T...

Will Uber be haunted by spurned CEO Travis Kalanick?

Read more: Inside Bay Area

The dramatic ouster of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was meant to be a changing of the guard at the troubled ride-hailing company, but despite the shock waves it generated, experts say the spurned leader's reign is far from over. Though Kalanick is no longer helming the world's most valuable startup, he's still on the board, remains a major shareholder and retains the sacred title of "founder" - all of which gives him significant influence over Uber's future, according to corporate governance experts.

Chicago, IL

