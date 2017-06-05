Why Snapchat's first investor thinks ...

Why Snapchat's first investor thinks Apple's new TV show can help him find the next big hit

Lightspeed's Jeremy Liew has a knack for finding innovative consumer tech before rival venture capitalists - he was the first to discover and invest in Snapchat , after all. But now Liew is part of a new project to try and get an edge in the VC game: Apple's new show that debuted this week, "Planet of the Apps."

