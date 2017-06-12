What SD's Latest VC-Capital Numbers Mean

What SD's Latest VC-Capital Numbers Mean

Increases in Q1, but decreases year-over-year, show that companies are having more success raising capital in San Diego, but are still struggling to raise capital for certain areas of VC investment, CBRE's Andrew Huggett tells GlobeSt.com. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.

