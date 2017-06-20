Week In Review: Hong Kong's Cirina Me...

Week In Review: Hong Kong's Cirina Merges With GRAIL For Early Stage Cancer Diagnostics

Cirina, a Hong Kong cancer diagnostics company, will merge with GRAIL, a Menlo Park startup, which is also developing non-invasive early-stage molecular cancer diagnostics. GRAIL is a spin-out from Illumina that has raised an impressive $1 billion in venture capital.

Chicago, IL

