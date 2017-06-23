Visteon Corporation (VC) Receives Ave...

Visteon Corporation (VC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Corporation have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

