Vista Equity Partners Continues MarTech Buying Spree, More News

The San Francisco-based private equity firm acquired social media management and online community provider Lithium Technologies last week, only a few days after acquiring sales performance management provider Xactly in a deal worth $564 million. The acquisition gives Lithium the ability to "accelerate our plans to create a consolidated digital customer experience software stack that will be the best in class for enterprise brands," said Rob Tarkoff, president and CEO of Lithium.

