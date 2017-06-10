Vista Equity Partners Continues MarTe...

Vista Equity Partners Continues MarTech Buying Spree, More News

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: CMSWire

The San Francisco-based private equity firm acquired social media management and online community provider Lithium Technologies last week, only a few days after acquiring sales performance management provider Xactly in a deal worth $564 million. The acquisition gives Lithium the ability to "accelerate our plans to create a consolidated digital customer experience software stack that will be the best in class for enterprise brands," said Rob Tarkoff, president and CEO of Lithium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CMSWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan offer May 18 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr '17 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr '17 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC