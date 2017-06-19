Venture Capitalist on Leave, Apologiz...

Venture Capitalist on Leave, Apologizes for Harassing Women

Conceding his behavior helped perpetuate a "hostile" environment for female entrepreneurs, venture capitalist Justin Caldbeck said Friday he will take an indefinite leave of absence from the firm he co-founded to seek professional counseling. The departure comes a day after technology news website The Information reported that the Binary Capital LLC partner and former investor at Lightspeed Venture Partners and Bain Capital Ventures, harassed female entrepreneurs while discussing potential business deals.

Chicago, IL

