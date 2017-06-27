Venture capital investor NGEN celebrates exit of Choose Energy

Green tech venture capital investor NGEN - an early investor in Soraa with West Coast headquarters in Santa Barbara - celebrated the exit of Texas-based energy market platform Choose Energy June 26. According to reports, South Carolina-based advertising company Red Ventures spent less than $100 million in its acquisition of Choose Energy, though exact figures were not named. Choose Energy had previously raised $25.7 million in venture capital, including a $7.5 million Series B round, led by NGEN and others in late 2013.

