Venture capital investor NGEN celebrates exit of Choose Energy
Green tech venture capital investor NGEN - an early investor in Soraa with West Coast headquarters in Santa Barbara - celebrated the exit of Texas-based energy market platform Choose Energy June 26. According to reports, South Carolina-based advertising company Red Ventures spent less than $100 million in its acquisition of Choose Energy, though exact figures were not named. Choose Energy had previously raised $25.7 million in venture capital, including a $7.5 million Series B round, led by NGEN and others in late 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC