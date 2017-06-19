Vendor risk outfit RiskRecon secures ...

Vendor risk outfit RiskRecon secures $12 million Series A funding

RiskRecon, a SaaS provider of objective, vendor security assessments and insights, today announced it has completed a $12 million Series A financing round led by Dell Technologies Capital with additional participation from F-Prime Capital Partners and existing investor General Catalyst. The RiskRecon platform dramatically improves third-party risk management by delivering transparent security measurements, analytics, and analyst-level insights.

