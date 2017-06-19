Vendor risk outfit RiskRecon secures $12 million Series A funding
RiskRecon, a SaaS provider of objective, vendor security assessments and insights, today announced it has completed a $12 million Series A financing round led by Dell Technologies Capital with additional participation from F-Prime Capital Partners and existing investor General Catalyst. The RiskRecon platform dramatically improves third-party risk management by delivering transparent security measurements, analytics, and analyst-level insights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC