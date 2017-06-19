VC Firm Binary Imperiled After Co-Fou...

VC Firm Binary Imperiled After Co-Founder Admits Misconduct

3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The fate of venture capital firm Binary Capital LLC hung in the balance after co-founder Justin Caldbeck admitted misconduct toward female entrepreneurs. Caldbeck, a Binary Capital co-founder, apologized on Friday and resigned late Sunday after a report by The Information detailing his sexual advances to women seeking funding.

Chicago, IL

