Twitter investor Chris Sacca apologizes for VC sexism - CNET
The prominent venture capitalist took to Medium on Wednesday to talk about the VC industry and its relationship with women and minorities. Sacca , who was an early investor in companies like Twitter, Uber, and Instagram and has also appeared on the ABC show " Shark Tank ," said that after listening to the stories of women who are speaking out about their experiences working in the tech industry, he's gotten a better understanding of what's going on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Jun 28
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC