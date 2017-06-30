Twitter investor Chris Sacca apologiz...

Twitter investor Chris Sacca apologizes for VC sexism - CNET

17 hrs ago

The prominent venture capitalist took to Medium on Wednesday to talk about the VC industry and its relationship with women and minorities. Sacca , who was an early investor in companies like Twitter, Uber, and Instagram and has also appeared on the ABC show " Shark Tank ," said that after listening to the stories of women who are speaking out about their experiences working in the tech industry, he's gotten a better understanding of what's going on.

Chicago, IL

