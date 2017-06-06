Tulip Announces $13 Million Series A Round to Digitally Transform Manufacturing Operations
New Enterprise Associates led the round with participation from Pitango Venture Capital and many returning angel investors. Tulip will use the capital to grow its world-class product, design, and research teams, while expanding its customer support capabilities in response to significant customer growth.
