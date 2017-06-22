Trump meets with military drone maker...

Trump meets with military drone makers and VCs

Read more: Boing Boing

President Donald Trump today "offered support for emerging technologies including unmanned aerial vehicles and next-generation wireless networks in a meeting on Thursday with the chiefs of AT&T Inc and General Electric Co and other business leaders," reports Reuters . At the White House today, Trump met with venture capitalists, and with telcom and drone executives, and they talked about how the federal government can speed technologies to market.

