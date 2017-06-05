Toshiba unconvinced by Western Digita...

Toshiba unconvinced by Western Digital's last-ditch chip bid

Bain Capital is replacing rival KKR & Co LP in a Japanese government-led consortium bidding for Toshiba Corp's prized chip unit, two sources familiar with the matter said. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind a traffic light at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 29, 2017.

