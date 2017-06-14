Toshiba to negotiate exclusively with...

Toshiba to negotiate exclusively with three-way consortium over chip unit sale: sources

Toshiba Corp. is set to negotiate exclusively with a consortium formed by Japanese, U.S. and South Korean entities over the sale of its chip unit, sources said Tuesday. The Japanese conglomerate will hold a board meeting Wednesday to make a final decision on the matter, the sources said.

Chicago, IL

