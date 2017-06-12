This robot-powered restaurant is one step closer to putting fast-food workers out of a job
A secretive robotics startup has raised a new round of venture funding as part of its quest to replace humans with robots in the kitchens of fast-food restaurants. Momentum Machines secured over $18 million in financing, according to a SEC filing in May. The startup has generated investments from top VC firms Google Ventures and Khosla Ventures in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC