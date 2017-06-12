This robot-powered restaurant is one ...

This robot-powered restaurant is one step closer to putting fast-food workers out of a job

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

A secretive robotics startup has raised a new round of venture funding as part of its quest to replace humans with robots in the kitchens of fast-food restaurants. Momentum Machines secured over $18 million in financing, according to a SEC filing in May. The startup has generated investments from top VC firms Google Ventures and Khosla Ventures in the past.

