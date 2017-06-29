The judges at a startup contest hosted by Salesforce gave...

The judges at a startup contest hoste...

In the midst of Salesforce's developer conference TrailheaDX, three start ups battled it out on stage to convince a panel of judges that they were worthy of the $50,000 prize. The prize money from Dreampitch ultimately went to Digital Onboarding, a company whose product is pretty close to its name.

