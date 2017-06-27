The hottest self-driving car startup ...

The hottest self-driving car startup you've never heard of

Silicon Valley-based Drive.ai announced Tuesday that Andrew Ng has joined its board of directors. Ng was the chief scientist at Chinese tech giant Baidu until March, and previously founded and led the Google Brain project, an artificial intelligence effort.

Chicago, IL

