The cofounder of Moonfruit is joining a venture capital firm operated by a A 2.5 billion fund

Wendy Tan White, the cofounder of DIY website builder Moonfruit, is leaving company builder Entrepreneur First in September and joining venture capital firm BGF Ventures, where she will be the firm's first female partner. Tan White, a 46-year-old entrepreneur that was awarded an MBE in 2016 for services to technology businesses, will work alongside existing BGF Ventures partners Rory Stirling, Simon Calver, and Harry Briggs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.