Syncona firm Nightstar raises another $45m
Healthcare investment company Syncona announced on Wednesday that its portfolio company NightstaRx had completed a $45m Series C funding round, in which Syncona committed $12.5m. The FTSE 250 firm said the funding round resulted in a write-up of Syncona's investment in Nightstar to A 69.7m, a A 20.3m - or 3.1p per share - uplift to Syncona's proforma valuation of A 49.4m.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|2 hr
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC