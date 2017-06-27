Syncona firm Nightstar raises another...

Syncona firm Nightstar raises another $45m

Healthcare investment company Syncona announced on Wednesday that its portfolio company NightstaRx had completed a $45m Series C funding round, in which Syncona committed $12.5m. The FTSE 250 firm said the funding round resulted in a write-up of Syncona's investment in Nightstar to A 69.7m, a A 20.3m - or 3.1p per share - uplift to Syncona's proforma valuation of A 49.4m.

