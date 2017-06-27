Startup gets funding to combat mobile...

Startup gets funding to combat mobile billing fraud

In a round led by Los Angeles-based venture capital firm, Palisades Venture Capital, BlockFraud Inc., a US-based technology company, has closed $5 million in Series A funding. BlockFraud operates a mobile billing anti-fraud technology company that provides a targeted selection of proprietary anti-fraud software to mobile carriers around the world.

