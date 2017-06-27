Stada: Takeover by Bain, Cinven has failed
Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG said late Monday, a takeover offer by financial investors Bain Capital and Cinven valuing the company at EUR5.3 billion wasn't successful as shareholders didn't tender enough shares to reach the minimum acceptance required for the offer to go through. By 2200 GMT on June 22, the end of the voluntary tender offer, 65.52% of the oustanding Stada shares, or around 40.8 million shares, were tendered.
