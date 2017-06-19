Spark to go it alone with $10-12M in ...

Spark to go it alone with $10-12M in annual VC investments

Spark New Zealand chief executive Simon Moutter's drive to create a $100 million venture capital fund backed by large New Zealand corporates has been put in the too-hard basket, but the company is committing investment of between $10 million and $12 million a year of its own in innovative technology companies. The decision follows a year of efforts by Moutter to attract a group of major New Zealand companies to back the concept of the so-called 'Reactor Fund', which came from a private sector-backed mission to Israel last June to study that country's innovation policies and culture.

