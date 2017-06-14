Sources: A group of Uber investors, i...

Sources: A group of Uber investors, including Benchmark Capital, is exploring ways to remove Travis Kalanick as Uber's CEO - A select group of Uber's institutional investors is working together to explore ways of removing Travis Kalanick as CEO, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

