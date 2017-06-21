Silicon Valley Investors Flexed Their...

Silicon Valley Investors Flexed Their Muscles in Uber Fight

Read more: The New York Times

The conventional wisdom in the world of Silicon Valley start-ups has been that the founders call the shots and that the investors are cheerleaders - and sometimes enablers - of the entrepreneurs they backed. But on Tuesday, when investors pressured Travis Kalanick to step down as the chief executive of Uber, the start-up universe was abruptly reminded that investors can flex their muscles and that founders are not untouchable.

Chicago, IL

