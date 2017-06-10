Shipt raises $40 million in Series B ...

Shipt raises $40 million in Series B funding

Birmingham tech company Shipt just got a big bump that will allow the rapidly growing company to grow further: $40 million in Series B funding, or the second round of financing and investment. The grocery e-commerce service plans to use the funding to provide service to 100 metro areas within the next year.

Chicago, IL

