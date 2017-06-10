Shipt raises $40 million in Series B funding
Birmingham tech company Shipt just got a big bump that will allow the rapidly growing company to grow further: $40 million in Series B funding, or the second round of financing and investment. The grocery e-commerce service plans to use the funding to provide service to 100 metro areas within the next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC