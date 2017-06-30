Sexual harassment claims prompt ventu...

Sexual harassment claims prompt venture capitalists to apologize,...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Dave McClure, left, founder of business incubator 500 Startups, is going through counseling after inappropriate conduct around women, according to his firm. Dave McClure, left, founder of business incubator 500 Startups, is going through counseling after inappropriate conduct around women, according to his firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's... Jun 28 onemillionseeds 1
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Jun 10 business finance 22
Loan offer May '17 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr '17 JamesPearce 453
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,318 • Total comments across all topics: 282,147,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC