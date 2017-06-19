Sense, An Engagement Platform For Gig Workers, Secures $10 Million In ...
Sense , the first engagement platform designed to improve contractor work experience and increase loyalty to employers, today announced $10 million in seed and Series A funding led by Accel and GV, to help support hiring and product development. Launched in 2016, Sense serves the $428 billion global staffing market, enabling agencies to better capitalize on the gig workforce by boosting worker engagement and reducing attrition.
