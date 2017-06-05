Sand Hill Road Joins Private Capital Flooding Into Marijuana Startups
The news last month that Bob Marley's son, Damian Marley, and a Los Angeles-based venture capital company have purchased High Times magazine for $70 million is the latest in a string of large private investments in the cannabis industry. How large? The total of private capital moved into the cannabis business reached almost $2 billion between January 2016 and April 2017, according to cannabis business analysts New Frontier Data and Viridian Capital Advisors.
