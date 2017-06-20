RPT-UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but a...

RPT-UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but autos, banks and yen make investors doubt sustainability

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 2 A 10 percent surge over six weeks swept Japan's Nikkei stock index above the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since late 2015 on Friday, without dispelling doubts about the rally's shelf life given the outlook for automakers, banks and the yen. Data shows foreign investors, who make up 70 percent of trading activity in the Tokyo market, rushed to cover short positions as a rally from the year's low on April 17 gathered momentum.

