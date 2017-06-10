Road Map to Europe III - Why Europe i...

Road Map to Europe III - Why Europe is an Increasingly Exciting Place to Fund and Grow Companies

With an increasingly mature tech ecosystem, Europe has never been more attractive to international venture capital and growth equity investors. European Tech had its best ever fundraising year in 2016 with European companies raising 16.2B in venture capital and the good times don't appear to be coming to an end as the volume of deals has continued to grow in the first half of 2017.

