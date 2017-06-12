Reddit's rumored fundraising may valu...

Reddit's rumored fundraising may value startup at $1.7 billion

15 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Reddit is one of the few relics of the mid-2000s internet that has not only survived but thrived in recent years. Now venture capitalists are giving a major boost to the link-sharing website, with funding that will give the company a valuation of about $1.7 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.

