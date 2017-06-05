Rao's Homemade acquired by Sovos Brands as it seeks to build empire of on-trend brands

Berkeley, CA-based Sovos Brands is on a mission to " acquire and build value in one-of-a-kind food and beverage brands," and sees "numerous opportunities" to expand the Rao's brand " into adjacent food categories." Described as having " the soul of a start-up, the experience of an industry leader, and the financial backing of Advent International , one of the leading global private equity firms in the world ," Sovos is focused on "high-quality brands in on-trend categories with the potential to accelerate growth by investing in distribution, marketing, production and product innovation."

