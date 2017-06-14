Propel Venture Partners leads Series A round for EaseCentral
San Francisco-based EaseCentral , a benefits enrollment software platform built for insurance brokers and employers, has raised $6.5 million in Series A funding. Propel Venture Partners led the round with participation from Freestyle Capital, Compound, Upside Partnership and Transmedia Capital.
