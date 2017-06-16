Podcasts of 8 VCs Operating Outside of Silicon Valley - Sramana Mitra
Entrepreneurs building their startups outside of Silicon Valley and interested in learning how venture capitalists and investors work with and support local ventures should listen to the following selection of 30-minute podcast interviews. Jason Stoffer, Maveron - Jason Stoffer is General Partner at Maveron, a consumer-only venture capital firm that has had a successful track record of investing in e-commerce ventures ranging from eBay, Shutterfly, and Groupon to the more recent Zulily, as well as education ventures - discusses e-commerce opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sramana Mitra on Strategy.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC