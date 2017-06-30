Platform9 Raises $22M to Make Open So...

Platform9 Raises $22M to Make Open Source Cloud Infrastructure Tech Easier

Platform9, a startup whose Software-as-a-Service platform takes much of the pain out of using open source cloud infrastructure technologies, has raised $22 million in Series C funding. It supports frameworks like Kubernetes, OpenStack, and Fission.

