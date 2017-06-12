Plan for team of investors

Plan for team of investors

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Telegraph

Guwahati, June 11: The Assam government is planning to give interest subsidies on bank loans, offer attractive incentives and create a network of angel investors to provide initial funding support to encourage entrepreneurship in the state under its new start-up policy. The start-up policy, a draft of which will be released soon, proposes setting up of the Assam Angel Network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Jun 10 business finance 22
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jun 8 Anatalia Roselyn 227
Loan offer May 18 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr '17 JamesPearce 453
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,721,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC