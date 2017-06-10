Peter Thiel tips $1 million into Spaceship, a super fund aimed at Australian millennials

Eccentric Silicon Valley billionaire, close Donald Trump confidant and New Zealand citizen Peter Thiel is among a new group of investors in Australian superannuation provider Spaceship. An entity controlled by Thiel, who was a co-founder of PayPal alongside Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and an early investor in Facebook, has tipped A$1 million into Spaceship as part of a recent funding round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.