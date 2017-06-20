Payer/Provider Digital Health Investm...

Payer/Provider Digital Health Investments Increase in Q1 2017

Friday Jun 2

Last September, we noted that payers and providers were expected to become increasingly active digital health strategic investors given their challenges to improve margins and outcomes. While there were only three investments by payer/providers in the second half of 2016, we saw a notable uptick in investment activity in the first quarter of 2017, when 10 such deals closed.

Chicago, IL

