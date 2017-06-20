Payer/Provider Digital Health Investments Increase in Q1 2017
Last September, we noted that payers and providers were expected to become increasingly active digital health strategic investors given their challenges to improve margins and outcomes. While there were only three investments by payer/providers in the second half of 2016, we saw a notable uptick in investment activity in the first quarter of 2017, when 10 such deals closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC