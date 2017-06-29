Parents fear price rises, quality cut...

Parents fear price rises, quality cuts as Bain dominates after-school care

1 hr ago

The traditionally community-owned before-and-after school care sector is under siege with an American private investment firm gobbling up more than a quarter of the national market as it targets profits from another heavily government subsidised sector. Bain Capital, a Boston-based private investment firm, bought Camp Australia, a provider with nearly 750 sites across Australia, in February for a reported $400 million.

