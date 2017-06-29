Parents fear price rises, quality cuts as Bain dominates after-school care
The traditionally community-owned before-and-after school care sector is under siege with an American private investment firm gobbling up more than a quarter of the national market as it targets profits from another heavily government subsidised sector. Bain Capital, a Boston-based private investment firm, bought Camp Australia, a provider with nearly 750 sites across Australia, in February for a reported $400 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|16 hr
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC