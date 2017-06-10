OurCrowd Announces Strategic Collabor...

OurCrowd Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Reliance Private Client in India

For the first time, this agreement will allow Indian investors to access overseas venture capital funds on the OurCrowd Platform. Based in Israel, OurCrowd is one of the world's largest equity crowdfunding platforms and one of the leading investors in the increasingly dynamic Israeli startup arena.

