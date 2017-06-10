Op-ed: How solid boards lay strong foundations for startups
According to the authors, the mistake many startups make is to populate their boards with friends and family who have no ability to address the challenges that the company faces or make decisions in its interest, writes columnist Micheal Kelly. Book review: Startup Boards: Getting The Most out of your Board of Directors by Brad Feld and Mahendra Ramsinghani.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC