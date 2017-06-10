Op-ed: How solid boards lay strong fo...

Op-ed: How solid boards lay strong foundations for startups

Read more: Ottawa Business Journal

According to the authors, the mistake many startups make is to populate their boards with friends and family who have no ability to address the challenges that the company faces or make decisions in its interest, writes columnist Micheal Kelly. Book review: Startup Boards: Getting The Most out of your Board of Directors by Brad Feld and Mahendra Ramsinghani.

