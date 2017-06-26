Ontario, Canada Poised to Lead Global Biotech Innovation: Interview with Minister Reza Moridi
Canada's province of Ontario has been rapidly developing its infrastructure for world class biomedical research. In a place that birthed the discovery and isolation of insulin in 1921, the first external cardiac pacemaker in 1950, and the discovery of stem cells in 1961, Ontario has historically been ripe with biomedical innovation.
