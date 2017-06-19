NYC Pension Funds Aims to Top $12 Billion Invested with Black Asset Management Firms
The New York City Pension Fund s is beefing up its diversity activity, including enhancing how the nation's fourth largest pension fund selects black asset management firms. The plan is part of the Diversity Working Group that New York Comptroller Scott Stringer has created in his office's Bureau of Asset Management.
