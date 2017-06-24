Not a minimalist? Startups will gladl...

Not a minimalist? Startups will gladly store, manage and deliver your items

If our civilization collapses and archaeologists return centuries later to excavate our ruins, what will they make of our storage facilities? Will they see these compact cubicles stuffed with old furniture and memorabilia as a testament to our prosperity? Or will they see in our compulsion to store a penchant for procrastination and hoarding? Perhaps they'll guess at the truth: It's a little of both. And no matter the reason, startups will gladly store it for you.

