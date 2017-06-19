Navican Raises $15 Million Series A Financing to Commercialize...

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, June 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navican Genomics, Inc., a Precision Cancer Care company that offers a comprehensive cancer services for oncologists and patients, announced that the company has closed $15 million Series A financing led by Intermountain Healthcare. Navican will use the financing to accelerate commercialization and expansion of the company's Precision Cancer Care offering, including their TheraMap solution, which harnesses the power of precision genomics, clinical analytics, and patient services for optimal cancer management.

