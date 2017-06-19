Mswipe raises Series-D funding of USD...

Mswipe raises Series-D funding of USD 31 million

Mumbai, Jun 21 Independent POS merchant acquirer and network provider Mswipe Technologies today announced a Series D, or fourth strategic round of funding of USD 31 million. UC-RNT fund, a joint venture between Ratan Tata's RNT Associates and University of California along with existing investors Matrix Partners India, Falcon Edge Capital, and DSG Consumer Partners participated in the round, a statement issued by the company said.

Chicago, IL

