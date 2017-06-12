Movers & Shakers: Sansoro Health CEO Jeremy Edes Pierotti

CEO Jeremy Edes Pierotti is leading Sansoro Health as it scales up after the Minneapolis-based start-up raised $5.2 million in Series A funding led by Bain Capital Ventures. The investment will help Sansoro Health expand sales, marketing and operations of its Emissary integration software, which allows for real-time, secure exchange of health care data between digital health applications and electronic medical records , Pierotti said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.