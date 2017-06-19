More Bad News For Media Industry In K...

More Bad News For Media Industry In KPCB Internet Report

Read more: Silicon Valley Watcher

There's no good news for media companies in the latest Internet Trends report from VC firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers as Google and Facebook share an astounding 85% of all new Internet advertising. Last year it was 74% - an acceleration that demonstrates the competitive advantage of scale these companies have in the media sector or as Mary Meeker the report's author succinctly writes: "Big Get Bigger & Go After Other Bigs."

Chicago, IL

